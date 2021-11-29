It was Prince Charles who had inquired about Meghan and Harry's child's skin colour, new book alleges 

In March 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their exit from British royal family in a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made several shocking allegations about the royal family and alleged that a member of the royal family had 'concerns' about the colour of Meghan and Harry's firstborn before he was born. At the time, Harry had clarified that it was not Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip who had speculated about their child's skincare.



Now, a new book about the British royals claims that Prince Charles was the one to have infamously speculated about the complexion of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's firstborn son Archie.



A report on Fox News stated that in the book by author Christopher Andersen - 'Brothers and Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan,' a source close to the royal family claims that it was Prince Charles who had wondered aloud the child's complexion during a conversation in 2017 that took place soon after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got engaged. "I wonder what the children will look like?" Charles reportedly told his wife, Camilla.

Meghan and Harry married in early 2018.



Camilla was reportedly "taken aback" and noted that the child would be "gorgeous."



Allegedly lowering his voice, Charles asked, "I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?"

Representatives for Charles has so far not responded to the news, however, a report on The New York Post alleges that 'this is a fiction and not worth further comment.'



The book states that Charles may have voiced out loud an innocuous curiosity about the child's skin colour, Markle felt it was more a public relations issue of the royal family dealing with a darker-skinned member.



Some media reports bow feel that Charle's musings were twisted by royal courtiers and given a toxic and racist spin by the time Markle and Harry heard about them.



Shortly after Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview was aired, Buckingham Palace issued a 60-word statement on behalf of Elizabeth.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement said.



"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement added.



"While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members."