Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dead: Kanye West, BTS, Drake & others share tributes

It is a loss that has shocked the entire world and rightly so as fashion designer Virgil Abloh died a sudden death after battling cancer secretly for some time now. The current menswear and artistic director of luxury fashion label Louis Vuitton was just 41. He was also the founder of fashion label Off-White.

Virgil Abloh was battling cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer, for at least two years.

The news stunned the world as Louis Vuitton and Virgil Abloh’s Instagram accounts confirmed his death last night. “We are all shocked after this terrible news,” Louis Vuitton parent company CEO Bernard Arnault said in a statement. “Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother, or their friend.”

Virgil Abloh: the man who brought the street to the catwalk

His friends and colleagues from the industry also wrote emotional messages on his sudden passing. Singer Pharrell Williams wrote, “My heart is broken. Your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever.”

My heart is broken



Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius



your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever



Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones



you’re with the Master now, shine



🙏🏾,

Best friend Kanye West posted on his website as it read: “In Loving Memory Of Virgil Abloh, The Creative Director Of Donda.”

Korean pop band BTS tweeted, “RIP Virgil Abloh, you will be missed. It was an honor to work with you. A true creative genius.”

RIP Virgil Abloh , you will be missed.

Drake wrote, “My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you. Thank you for everything.”

Tennis star Venus Williams wrote, “Omg I cant believe Virgil Abloh is gone. Noooo”

Kim Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner wrote, “I’m so so saddened and devastated to hear about the passing of our dear friend Virgil Abloh. I’m sending all of my love and prayers to his beautiful family. You are an angel @virgilabloh and we love you…”

Daughter Kendall Jenner wrote: "i can’t believe i’m writing this. if you had the privilege of knowing Virgil, you were one of the lucky ones. he was the kindest, most positive, humble, joyful, and full of light person i have ever known. he had the most wonderful way of making you feel so special."

