Thanksgiving 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga & other celebs shares what they are 'thankful for'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are thankfull for each other. Putting divorce rumours to an end, the couple celebrated the day together in London, UK. Nick Jonas took to his Instagram to share a picture of Priyanka Chopra and mentioned how grateful he is for her.
Expressing her love for her husband Nick, Chopra also shared some mushy pictures from their celebration. The 'Matrix 4' actress wrote, “So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you @nickjonas happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating (sic).”
(Photograph:Twitter)
Lady Gaga
In a short video message, Lady Gaga said she is thankfull for her "hardworking Italian-American family." Further, Gaga added, "And I’m thankful for New York. Thank you to all of our healthcare workers, our doctors, our nurses, our frontline workers, we couldn’t have done this without you and we love you,”
(Photograph:Twitter)
Preity Zinta
Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who recently became a mother of two children, expressed her gratitude. "Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating. So grateful for the two new additions to our family, grateful for our wonderful lives & for all our wonderful friends and family. #happythanksgiving #ting," she wrote on Instagram.Alongside the note, she posted an adorable picture with her husband Gene Goodenough and mother.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello shared a video of her relaxing on the couch with her three dogs and wrote, “I have a lot to be thankful for, but I’m especially grateful that I gotta whole squad trying to hang w me while I meditate 🧘♀️,” the singer wrote.
''Happy gratitude day everybody! I’m very thankful for all of you on here who send me love, listen to my music, and support me on this creative/ life journey! even though I haven’t met a lot of you, you guys show me love, kindness, and support and I’m sending it to all of you right back! After all, we’re all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing, magical world and I do believe we’re all interconnected and are never truly alone. Grateful for my human family and friends and my plant and animal family and friends ❤️ Sending you guys so much love and gratitude today ❤️,'' she added.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman is "incredibly grateful" this Thanksgiving. Kidman shared an adorable picture on her Instagram, in which she is standing alongside her husband Keith Urban, as he wrapped his arms around Kidman's waist and both are just smiling.
"Just feeling incredibly grateful 🧡" she captioned the romantic photo.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen said he's thankful for his health, his family and his son