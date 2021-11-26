Thanksgiving 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga & other celebs shares what they are 'thankful for'

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello shared a video of her relaxing on the couch with her three dogs and wrote, “I have a lot to be thankful for, but I’m especially grateful that I gotta whole squad trying to hang w me while I meditate 🧘‍♀️,” the singer wrote.

''Happy gratitude day everybody! I’m very thankful for all of you on here who send me love, listen to my music, and support me on this creative/ life journey! even though I haven’t met a lot of you, you guys show me love, kindness, and support and I’m sending it to all of you right back! After all, we’re all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing, magical world and I do believe we’re all interconnected and are never truly alone. Grateful for my human family and friends and my plant and animal family and friends ❤️ Sending you guys so much love and gratitude today ❤️,'' she added.

(Photograph:Twitter)