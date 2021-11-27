Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is living it up in America: Pics

Ananya Panday's Instagram posts suggest she is living her big Bollywood dream without any inhibitions.



The petite starlet, on Saturday morning, shared a series of golden-hour shots that beautifully capture her innocence. She can be seen in blue swimwear with a white cape as she posed for the photo.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Ananya wrote as caption, "I'm just forever in love with the sky," while adding the sun-set emoji along with hashtag, #Liger. The actress can be seen enjoying a nice boat ride while the cool breeze brushed against her face.

Last week, Ananya shared a post from Las Vegas where she could be seen posing in a white bathrobe in a car. Sharing the post on Instagram, Ananya had written, "bathrobe in a car series. Don't ask why, I can't explain," from the sets of her upcoming movie, 'Liger'.

For those of you who are not aware, Ananya Panday has wrapped her film schedule for 'Liger' in Las Vegas and will be seen opposite South Indian hearthrob Vijay Devarakonda. The also includes boxing legend Mike Tyson, who has a cameo in the film.

Ananya Panday has another movie with 'Kapoor & Sons' director, Shakun Batra that will see her coming together with actors Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

