Living the dream! Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s exotic Bora Bora honeymoon

Ever since the couple has jetted off to the island, Paris has been continuously sharing some scintillating snaps from her exotic honeymoon. Scroll down and take a look:

After their dreamy wedding, Paris Hilton and her new husband, Carter Reum, are enjoying an idyllic honeymoon in South Pacific Island, Bora Bora.

'Grateful for my amazing husband'

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, Paris Hilton shared three scintillating snaps from her honeymoon. Sharing pictures of her on a boat in which she's draped in a rainbow butterfly flag, Hilton wrote a touching post about her "fulfilling" year.

"Happy Thanksgiving! 🌈 🦋 This year of life has been the most fulfilling yet," Hilton wrote. "I will never forget all the lessons, challenges and opportunities for growth I've been shown, and I'm grateful for it all—the good, the bad and eveything in between," the post reads.

The caption further reads, "I've grown a lot and I am still evolving. ✨💫✨ This month, I became a wife 👰🏼‍♀️ and I'm so grateful to not only my amazing husband, but also the wonderful friends and family that surrounded us on our wedding weekend and have supported us along the way."

