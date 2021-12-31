Ananya Panday's Ranthambore jungle safari pics have wanderlust vibes

It’s the time of holidays and Ananya Panday is letting her hair down as New Year approaches. The Bollywood starlet is currently enjoying her off time at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan as she shared beautiful snaps of her getaway and jungle safari with fans.

Dressed in a brown jacket and green top in some pictures, Ananya Panday can be seen enjoying her time as she spots deers and crocodiles.

Prior to this, she shared a series of pictures where she can be seen posing in a white outfit for a photo shoot. She captioned them: "Annie in wonderland." Watch Valimai trailer: Ajith Kumar starrer to release in 2022

Reacting to the post Ananya's friend and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan wrote, "Perfect."

Last week, the actress also posted a series of pictures on her Instagram post, where she could not stop smiling as she revealed the date and teaser of her upcoming film, ‘Gehraiyaan’. Sharing the post Ananya wrote, "Feeling overwhelmed by all the love towards Gehraiyaan and the teaser already, Gehraiyaan on Prime, world premiere, January 25th, 2022 !"

Ananya will be seen with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in ‘Gehraiyaan’. The teaser of the film dropped recently. It is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022. She also has ‘Liger’ with Vijay Deverakonda.

