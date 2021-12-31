Watch Valimai trailer: Ajith Kumar starrer to release in 2022

'Valimai' trailer and it sure looks like a lot of fun!

Starring Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in the thriller produced by Boney Kapoor and his Bayview Projects and Zee Studios, the trailer released with English subtitles for a pan-global audience.

The action-packed trailer opens with a chase sequence, with Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi on the trail of a rogue motorcycle gang. Kartikeya Gummakonda stars as the leader of the gang, which appears indestructible until they encounter the police officer played by Kumar.

The Tamil film marks the second collaboration between Kumar, Vinoth and Kapoor following 2019’s Nerkonda Paarvai.

'Valimai' is produced by Kapoor via his Bayview Projects, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited’s Zee Studios. Zee Entertainment is merging with Sony Pictures Networks India, which will create a vast outfit led by Zee CEO Punit Goenka.

Watch the trailer here:

'Valimai' is set to be released on January 14, 2022, during the Pongal holiday frame.

