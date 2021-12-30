Watch: Salman Khan trends as he drives an auto near farmhouse in Mumbai

After celebrating his birthday with close friends, Bollywood star Salman Khan was spotted among fans as he ditched his car for an auto and no he wasn’t seen sitting behind like a passenger but infact driving it.

Just outside his Panvel farmhouse, Salman Khan stopped traffic as onlookers gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor. In the video that has now been circulating, Salman is seen wearing shorts and a blue T shirt.

Watch the video here:

Just two days prior, Salman Khan had to be hospitalised as he suffered a snake bite and was rushed to a hospital. Luckily, no harm came to him as the snake was non venomous. The incident took place on Saturday night. He was taken to a hospital in Mumbai and was discharged the following morning.

As for work, Salman was last seen in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. He is now preparing for Tiger 3 which will also see good friend Shah Rukh Khan in an important cameo.

