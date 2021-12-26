Salman Khan hospitalised after getting bitten by snake at farmhouse, discharged later

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse in the wee hours of the Sunday morning.



The actor was taken to a private hospital in the Kamothe area of Navi Mumbai for treatment. Reportedly, Khan was bitten by a non-poisonous snake. After the treatment, he was discharged from the hospital.



As per the reports, "Snake bite news of salman is correct. He was bitten last night. Taken to a hospital. After 6 hours he was discharged. He is back home (Panvel) and well."



Still, there's no confirmation from the actor yet.



Khan will turn a year older on December 27, and reportedly will ring in his birthday at the farmhouse with some close friends and family.



On the work front, Khan was last seen in 'Antim: The Final Truth.' He is also going to star in 'Tiger 3', which features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as well and also has 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' with Pooja Hegde and 'Kick 2' with Jacqueline Fernandez in the pipeline.



Meanwhile, Khan has officially announced the sequel to his 2015 mega-hit 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. Khan will reprise his most loved and innocent character of 'Bajrangi'.