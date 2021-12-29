Yearender 2021: 'Karnan', 'The Disciple', 'Sherni' ; The best films of the year

The pandemic, the growing OTT space and the success of Korean hit 'Parasite' has broken the language barrier for cinema lovers to quiet an extent. A greater part of 2021 too was spent inside the comforts of one's home and watching films from all across. While theatres opened up in August earlier this year, audience took time to again venture out to watch films. Brave, unfiltered and honest stories won hearts this year and were even able to overcome the famous '1 inch barrier' of subtitles. As we wind up 2021, here is a look at the best Indian films of the year- language notwithstanding.

The Great Indian Kitchen

Filmmaker Joe Baby's 'The Great Indian Kitchen' was a striking story on how most Indian households operate. Baby resisted naming his characters in the film perhaps to signify how common the story was yet almost always overlooked. A new bride is ly left to look after her husband and father-in-law when the mother-in-law has to visit her daughter in another city. The film brilliantly shows how scores of Indian women spent endless hours in the kitchen providing for the family and do not revolt to nonsensical patriarchal norms that they have to undergo. A bold story of almost all Indian of households irrespective of which strata they belong to, 'The Great Indian Kitchen' made Indian families all across look within.



(Photograph:Twitter)