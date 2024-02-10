Kylie Jenner debuts new pixie haircut; fans say, 'She is turning into Timmy'

Makeup mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner surprised fans with a bold new look on Instagram. She debuted a pixie haircut, which was quite similar to her mother Kris Jenner's signature hairstyle.

In her latest post on Friday afternoon, the 26-year-old was seen donning a black co-ord set and flaunting her striking new hairstyle. In the caption, she humorously acknowledged the resemblance to her mom's iconic haircut, quipping, "Kris Jenner is quaking."

Kylie Jenner debuts new haircut. pic.twitter.com/W7n26AZd2a — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 10, 2024

Kris Jenner, 68, playfully responded to her daughter's post in the comments section, jokingly writing, "You're not even the fart," referencing a line from rapper Ice Spice's song "Think U The S–t (Fart)."

Meanwhile, fans compared her hairstyle to her boyfriend and actor Timothée Chalamet's hairstyle, with many joking that Kylie was "turning into Timmy". A fan wrote, "She and Timothee really twinning now." Another commented, "Boyfriend effect screaming in." A third user wrote, "Kris or Timmy? Who is it?"

This isn't the first time Kylie has shocked fans with a bold new look. Last month, she paid homage to her "King Kylie" style era of the mid-2010s by rocking a pink wig, reminiscent of her teenage days when she confidently sported bold hair colours. Her "King Kylie" era has also served as inspiration for her first solo clothing line, Khy, which launched last year.