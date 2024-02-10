Super Bowl 2024: Kaskade to replace Tiësto after he pulls out of performance

Only a few hours are left for the biggest game night of the year, Super Bowl 2024. Hours before the big day, in-game DJ Tiesto has backed off from the event due to a family emergency. To fill the gap on short notice, Kaskade will be jamming at the stadium.

With a heavy heart, Tiesto announced that he was forced to back off due to a family emergency.

“Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning,” Tiësto wrote on X on Thursday.

“It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first,” he continued. “Thank you to the NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future!” Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning. It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking… — Tiësto (@tiesto) February 8, 2024 × Later, Kaskade announced that he would be performing during the NFL Super Bowl.

He wrote on X, "Las Vegas has been my second home for the past decade, as an architect of creating a landscape that includes House and Dance Music residencies as part of its destination. To be able to be the first Electronic Musician to be part of the full game experience of the Super Bowl held in Las Vegas seems like coming home, and I’m beyond excited to represent my community."

Usher is all set to perform at the anticipated Super Bowl 2024 halftime show. Talking about his performance, Usher said his Super Bowl halftime show will be a career crescendo.

"Las Vegas has been amazing for me," Usher said before adding, ''Having 100 sold-out shows at a residency and to have the next one be the crescendo, which will be the Super Bowl with Apple, is really giving my time here in Las Vegas an incredible button at the end."