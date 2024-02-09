From $6,500 to a whopping $45,000, Super Bowl 2024 tickets a mere dream for common man

With little over 48 hours to go for the Super Bowl 2024 to take center stage, fans across the globe are gearing up to witness the grand occasion of American football. The final set to take place on Sunday (Monday morning India time) between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, fans in the United States are pulling all the strings to witness the Super Bowl live at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise in Nevada. According to several reports, fans in the United States are ready to pay a whopping $45, 000 for a ticket showing why the Super Bowl is one of the biggest events in the nation while keeping the common man at an arm’s length.

Super Bowl LVIII tickets skyrocket

Considered one of the biggest sporting events, the prices for the Super Bowl LVIII jumped immediately after the conference championship games in the last week of January. According to a pattern observed from previous seasons, the prices of Super Bowl tickets usually decrease as the game gets closer having taken a sudden surge after the conference championship playoffs. However, that is not the case this year as the prices for Super Bowl LVIII tickets are surging with several official platforms selling the tickets starting at a minimum price of $6,000.

This year's Super Bowl tickets sold directly by the NFL were initially about $2,000 after the conference championship playoffs. However, at the time of writing, official ticketing partners of the NFL including StubHub, Ticket King and TicketMaster have reported to have sold the cheapest ticket at $6,000 with just over 48 hours to go for the Super Bowl.

While the amount already looks out of reach for the common man, the most expensive ticket for this year’s Super Bowl is priced at $45,000. Resellers on TicketMaster’s official site have asked for a whopping $45,000 making the sports event completely out of reach for the common man.