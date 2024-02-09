Fans unimpressed as Super Bowl ticket prices surge, in-line to be most expensive ever

There is a lot of buzz for the Super Bowl game on Sunday, which will be a rematch of the 2020 game with the Kansas City Chiefs facing San Francisco 49ers in the championship fixture. Ahead of the Super Bowl, there has been a lot of talk on the ticket prices for the marquee face-off. Ticket prices have surged and is on pace to become the most-expensive ever.

Ticket resale platform StubHub has about 3,000 tickets still available, hovering at about $6,000 per ticket, said Adam Budelli, a spokesperson for StubHub. "So currently, we are on the pace that this may end up being the most expensive ever, but it's a little bit early to to make that call,” he informed.

However, fans have been left unimpressed with the ticket prices hitting the roof. As per Reuters, many followers have been vocal about the prices being too high and not affordable for one and all.

HOW FANS HAVE REACTED TO THE SUPER BOWL TICKETS

David Vang, 46, and his brother Jerry Vang, 42, said, "The big thing is tickets are so expensive so it’s tough to get there. Would I love to? For sure. I’d love to be there to cheer on my squad, hopefully we get one, it’s been 30 years. But yeah it’s just too expensive,” said David, who said he was ok paying $500.

Jerry Vang, working as a teacher, said he could not afford the tickets on the basis of his salary. "It’s a business, right? And they want to make money and if people are willing to pay that much, they’re going to pay. Supply and demand, right? But I think right now for an organization to say that we’re for the people and fans and want to have an experience, it is very, it is kind of out of touch with what the fan base wants."

Thomas Enders, 46, a government worker from northern Bavaria in Germany, had a suggestion and stated, "Why not keep, 10 to 15,000 (tickets) at a reasonable price like face value, $150, $200, $250, I don’t know. For the average fan, make a lottery like they do with the German games, give the average fan a chance to attend the game. Because the fans are making the NFL, the NFL is not creating the fans. What would they do if the stadiums were empty?