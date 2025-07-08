/Kingdom: Vijay Deverakonda starrer release date out, makers release new promo

Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated spy thriller Kingdom has been facing delays for quite some time. Kingdom is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for directing the hit sports drama Jersey and its Bollywood remake. Much to the relief of fans, the makers have finally dropped the release date and new promo of the film.

New release date and promo of Kingdom, fans react

Apart from the makers of Kingdom, Vijay Deverakonda also shared the news with his fans. Along with the promo, the caption read, "#KINGDOM.July 31st. Worldwide. Let our Destinies unfold. Telugu - https://youtu.be/ZxlMdEMSmBQ Tamil - https://youtu.be/DgIOR8SHjyI A @gowtam19 story that unfolds like a novel to @anirudhofficial's genius score.

Soon, excited fans flooded the comment section, and one user wrote, "Super hit hogi sir". Another user wrote, "After Jersey, Gowtham is coming with a packed movie with Vijay Deverakonda". "Looking amazing, man". Wrote the third user.

Earlier, the makers of the Kingdom released an official statement and announced the new release date of Vijay Deverakonda's film. We explored every possibility to stick to the original date, but recent unforeseen events in the country and the current atmosphere have made it difficult for us to move forward with promotions or celebrations.

What do we know about the Kingdom?

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is an upcoming Telugu language film starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. It is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.