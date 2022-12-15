K-pop star Jin gets an emotional see off from other BTS members - Watch video

K-pop group BTS' Jin finally got enlisted in the military in South Korea this week. Jin, who is the first member of the group to enter the 18-month-long mandatory military service, got a warm goodbye from the other boys.



A few hours after Jin got enlisted, a video of the seven boys surfaced online, showing the boys at a boot camp in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea.



The video shows RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook affectionately playing with Jin's buzz cut as they wave goodbye to him. Here's everything you need to know about BTS' military service.



In the video, RM says, "I’m worried about Jin Hyung, who doesn’t like the cold, but his younger brothers will follow him soon."

Later in the video, all the members pose with Jin for a picture one by one before he joins the other military boys.



The official Twitter handle of BTS shared a few photos of the group from the boot camp with the caption: "Our brother!! Come back safely! Love you.''



Jin, whose full name is Kim Seok-jin, started his mandatory military service at Yeoncheon. After he receives basic training for five weeks at the camp, where he will learn shooting, grenade throwing, and fighting along with other intense training, he along with the other conscripts will be sent to the front lines.

Stay safe and healthy, love you Jin. We’ll be here waiting for your return. 🥺💜💜 https://t.co/daCRbbmrAr — Latte ☕️‍🚀🌕 (@springtimelatte) December 13, 2022 ×

Jin, who is 30 years old, earlier posted a photo of himself with his military haircut. "It looks cuter than I expected," he said.



J-Hope, who shares a very close bond with Jin, penned a personal message for his group mate. Sharing a series of photos, Hope wrote: "Hyung, be healthy and happy!" "I love you!" she exclaimed, adding photos of the feast Jin had prepared for them.