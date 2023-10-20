BTS' Jimin reveals he goes on a diet before every photoshoot in order to look 'skinny'

BTS member Jimin has revealed that he goes on a diet right before a photoshoot to look good. Speaking with Elle Korea, Jimin has revealed that he needs to be skinny to look good during the photoshoot. During the interview, the singer was asked about his 'unique winning pose'. He said, "For me, I like my left face on camera. And for photoshoots, the result depends largely on my diet condition."

When asked about his plan after the photo shoot, Jimin said, that he was thinking of "ordering something nice. I was thinking of fried chicken...I just like to have a whole chicken by myself".



At present Jimin is busy promoting his first-ever solo documentary Jimin's Production Diary. The film be released on October 23. Recently, the official handle of BTS shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of Jimin writing his letter.



He wrote, “Hello, ARMY. I'm Jimin. I didn't know that my first solo album, which contained what I wanted to say and how I wanted to organize, would receive so much love from you. I didn't expect to receive so much love on my first album which contained things that I have always wanted to say and things to organize any thoughts. That's why it didn't really come to me when I received the No.1 spot honour on the Billboard Chart.”



Earlier in March, Jimin released his first solo album Face. Jimin has released solo tracks under BTS – Lie (2016), Serendipity (2017), and Filter and Promise (2020). He also sang With You, a duet with Ha Sung-woon, for the TvN drama Our Blues in 2022.

