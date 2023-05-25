Indian actor Ashish Vidyarthi, 60, marries entrepreneur Rupali Barua 

Love and marriage cannot be defined by age. Indian actor Ashish Vidyarthi announced his marriage to Rupali Barua on Thursday. Ashish is 60 and this is his second marriage. The actor married in an intimate ceremony at a Kolkata club. Pictures of their wedding have surfaced on social media.



In the photos, Ashish is seen dressed up as a groom in a Mundu, traditional attire worn in Kerala. Complementing him, his bride opted for a white and golden Mekhela Chador from Assam and completed with some gold jewellery. The wedding was attended by the couple's close family and friends.



Talking about the wedding, the actor told Times Of India, “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening.”

Who is Rupali Barua?



Rupali is an entrepreneur and hails from Guwahati. She has an upscale fashion store in Kolkata. When asked how the two met, Ashish told the newspaper, “Oh, that's a long story. Will share it some other time."



“We met some time ago and decided to take it forward. But both of us wanted our wedding to be a small family affair,” said Rupali. She also briefly opened up about what drew her to the actor who is known for complex and dark roles in Indian films. She commented, “He is a beautiful human being and a great soul to be with.”

Apart from acting, Ashish is also known for his food vlogs and has explored several eating haunts in Kolkata from time to time.