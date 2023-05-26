Ashish Vidyarthi opens up about his divorce from first wife and second marriage: Happiness is all we want

A day after his wedding to entrepreneur Rupali Barua hit headlines, actor Ashish Vidyarthi opened up about his first marriage to Pilpp Vidyarthi, their separation and him finding love again at the age of 55.



Vidyarthi took to Instagram to share a video where he can be seen addressing his personal life like never before.



The actor recalled how he had met his first wife Piloo 22 years ago and how they share a son together. Vidyarthi candidly stated that in the last few years of their marriage, both Piloo and him saw the future differently.



"All of us want to be happy. So, about 22 years back, Piloo and I met and we got married, and it was an amazing one. We had Arth who is now is now 22, and he's working. But, somehow, for the last two years, Piloo and I discovered that after this beautiful inning that we played together, we felt that how we saw the future was slightly different from one another. Yes, we tried our best, if we can sort out the differences, but then we discovered that the differences can be sorted out but it would be in a way that one of us will impose on the other and that would take away the happiness. Happiness is all we want, right?” said the actor.



The actor said the two decided to part ways amicably and how he believed that he wantedto get marraied again and travel the world with his partner.



"I had a firm belief that I want to get married because I want to travel with somebody. So, I literally got the word out in the universe. I was at that point 55, when I said I want somebody to get married to. And, that's how I met Rupali Barua. We got chatting then we met a year back. We discovered something interesting about one another and we thought that we could be walking together as husband and wife. Therefore Rupali and I got married. She is 50 and I am 57, not 60 but age doesn't matter my friend. Each one of us can be happy. Whatever be our age, right? so, just wanted to let you know, let's keep moving with respect, how people are living their lives,” he said as he concluded his video.

The photos of Ashish and Rupali's wedding went viral on social media on Thursday and many speculated if the actor had cheated on his first wife. Clearing the air, Piloo Vidyarthi told a news publication that the rumours were false and the two had parted ways a few years back amicably.