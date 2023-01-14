I don't want the world to know: Prince Harry on leaving damaging claims out of memoir

Basking in the glory of the record number of copies his memoir 'Spare' has sold already, Prince Harry on Friday revealed he had left out some major revelations in the book.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Harry said the book and its content were nearly cut down to half after the first draft.

"The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it's down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way.”

The Duke of Sussex added that he did not want the world to know about certain things as his family would not ever forgive him.

"There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me."

He also said the media had a 'tonne of dirt' on the royal family which was swept under the carpet for 'juicy stories about someone else'.

Despite all the negative press that Prine Harry had conjured in the lead-up to the release, the book has been flying off the bookshelves.

Over 1.4 million copies of the controversial memoir were sold in just 24 hours after its release, breaking a record in the non-fiction category for the publisher - Penguin Random House.

“Penguin Random House announced today the English language edition of ‘Spare,’ the memoir by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, sold more than 1,430,000 million units in all formats and editions in the United States, Canada and the UK on the first day of its publication, Tuesday, January 10, 2023.”

The book comes after the release of a two-part Netflix docuseries in which Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle continued to attack the UK monarchy.

A YouGov poll result published earlier this week showed that more than half the Britons (64 per cent) had a negative outlook of once-popular Prince Harry.

(With inputs from agencies)