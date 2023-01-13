Prince Harry's memoir sells 1.4 million copies in one day, breaks the record of Obama's

Despite all the negative press Prince Harry's autobiography titled 'Spare' has managed to sell as much as 1.4 million copies in just 24 hours after its release, breaking a record in the non-fiction category.

The figures were released by Penguin Random House, the publisher of the book. The record copies were sold in the US, UK, and Canada and involved all formats and editions, including e-books and print.

“Penguin Random House announced today the English language edition of ‘Spare,’ the memoir by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, sold more than 1,430,000 million units in all formats and editions in the United States, Canada and the UK on the first day of its publication, Tuesday, January 10, 2023.”

The first-day non-fiction sales figure of 'Spare' have eclipsed that of former US President Barack Obama's 'A Promised Land' and former first lady Michelle Obama's 'Becoming' published in 2018.

Obama's memoir sold 887,000 copies across US and Canada while his wife's book managed to sell 725,000 copies.

The sales figures of the book suggest that the plummeting popularity of Prince Harry and Megan Markle has had no effect on the interest of people wanting to read about royal drama.

Five days prior to the publishing of the book, booksellers in Spain broke the strict embargo and started selling the book. Consequently, most major revelations such as Harry taking drugs and losing his virginity behind a pub made their way into the public domain.

It proved to be a masterstroke as the public interest reached a peak and the book broke several records on the first day.

However, not many experts could have predicted such numbers given almost half of Britons wanted Harry to be stripped of his princely title in a recent poll conducted by YouGov on behalf of The Times.

As per the poll, 44 per cent of the people thought that Harry should be stripped of the title, while 32 per cent felt that there was no need to do the Netflix docuseries where the royal family was targetted by him and his wife.

