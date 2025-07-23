/Will Smith is reportedly selling off properties to pay bills

Will Smit's finances are not in the best shape at present. The Hollywood star and his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, have reportedly been assessing and offloading certain assets due to their underperforming treasury. The actor has had to sell a five-bedroom Maryland mansion for $795,000 in order to pay bills and has eve listed a Woodland Hills Home earlier in the year for $2 million.



The move comes after Smith's multi-million-dollar net worth dwindled due to enormous bills reportedly stemming from managing his sprawling properties.



Will Smith's career and earnings have faced a significant setback since the infamous episode between him and Chris Rock on the Oscars stage in March 2022. Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage for mocking Jada Smith's alopecia. The Academy later banned Smith from attending the ceremony for 10 years.



An insider has predicted that the actor and his wife cannot hold out for much longer and it is becoming increasingly challenging to maintain a luxurious lifestyle on a daily basis.

Another side to the story is the current living situation between Will and Jada, where they reside separately in different homes, and the actor still sorts bills for both properties. According to RadarOnline, the couple is reportedly not on the same page about continuing as a couple and a split is imminent.



While Will stays away from the Academy, his films too have not been able to change the actor's fortune. His last film Bad Boys: Ride or Die, reportedly grossed over $404 million worldwide last year, but sources claimed it did not make a significant impact. A source added that the actor's income is doing little to sustain the life he and Jada are used to.

Oscar slapgate

At the 2022 Oscars, host and comedian Chris Rock, referenced a "G.I. Jane" joke about Jada's shaved head. Jada has been open about her alopecia diagnosis. Will's outburst at Chris in the middle of his gig landed him on the blacklist of the award show with a 10-year ban.

