Chris Rock returned to the Oscars this year as a guest, for the first time since the Will Smith slapgate controversy when the actor walked up to him on the stage and slapped him. As Chris attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, reporters were curious to find out if the comedian would be game to host the Oscars in the future.

Advertisment

Surprisingly, Chris has no problems with the idea. On the probability of him hosting the Oscars for a third time, Chris Rock said, “You never know. This is what I would say, the most miserable people on earth are people that can’t forgive. And not just people, you have to forgive yourself sometimes. So, hey, you never know.”

“I live in forgiveness. True love starts at forgiveness,” he added to E! News.

Advertisment

What happened between Chris Rock and Will Smith?

It was in 2022 when Chris Rock was handling the Oscars duty as a host. Will Smith infamously slapped him on stage for cracking a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. He has said something about Pinkett’s shaved head. It happened when Chris Rock was presenting the best documentary category at the Oscars.

Chris made the joke about Jada Pinkett Smith being in a sequel to G.I. Jane because of her shaved head. Pinkett Smith has long been open about her alopecia.

Advertisment

Will Smith reacted by walking up on stage and slapping Rock across the face. Will Smith also shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth!”

Smith later apologised for the incident and said, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Best Actor winner Adrien Brody breaks longest Oscars speech record

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world,” Smith continued at the time. “I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”

Will Smith is banned from attending Oscars for 10 years

As a response to this, The Academy banned Will Smith from attending any event related to the organization for 10 years, including the Oscars. The actor also resigned from the Academy.