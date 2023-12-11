Jada Pinkett Smith calls Will Smith's Oscar slap 'holy', says it saved her marriage

A lot of inside details about Jada Pinkett and Will Smith's marriage came out this year. A few months ago, Jada Pinkett shocked the entire world when she made the bombshell revelation that she and her husband, Will Smith, are separated. Recently, the Red Table Talk host shared how the infamous Oscar slapgate helped save their marriage.



In a new interview with the Daily Mail's YOU Magazine, the actress called the slap 'holy' as many positive things came out after Will slapped comedian Chris Rock, who made a joke about Jada's bald head.



"I nearly didn’t even attend the Oscars that year, but I’m glad I did, I call it the 'holy slap' now because so many positive things came after it," she said.

Adding how one slap made her realize that she's not going to leave Will, Jada said further, "That moment of the s--- hitting the fan is when you see where you really are."



She added, "After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?"



Talking about the Oscar drama, Jada said earlier this year that, like many, she thought that Will slapping Rock was a part of a skit.



He said, "I was like, 'There's no way that Will hit him.' It wasn't until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realised it wasn't a skit."