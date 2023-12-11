Cardi B says she's 'separated' from Offset: Been single for a minute

New year, new beginnings - a mantra Cardi B is following to the T. It's been a minute that the American rapper has been living the single life, but as she herself accepted during a recent Instagram live, she hasn't had the courage to open up about her relationship status or why she decided to part ways with her husband, or supposedly soon going to be ex-husband, Offset.

On Monday, the "WAP" singer shared that she is unsure if her fans have been getting clues from her previous live sessions or not, but she is ready to finally come out clean about her breakup with Offset.

During the Instagram Live, Cardi B said, "I don't know if y'all have been getting clues from me from my live, I mean... or from my Instagram Stories, where I put certain music. When it comes to events and stuff, I don't think it's true, I don't care to find out because I have been single for a minute now. But I have been afraid to like... not afraid but I just don't know how to tell the world."

The rapper added, "I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you but I didn't know how to tell you so I changed my mind. But this has been for a minute now and I just feel like this is a sign. So, I wanna start 2024 afresh... open. I am curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I am excited."

The reason for their separation is not known as the two have remained tight-lipped about it.

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in 2017. They share two children, a daughter named Kulture, 5, and a son named Wave, 2.