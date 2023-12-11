Ariana Grande signs new management deal months after parting ways with Scooter Braun: Report

In a strategic move that has been long-anticipated, pop sensation Ariana Grande has officially joined forces with Brandon Creed and his recently established Good World Management firm, according to sources close to the matter.

This announcement comes on the heels of Grande's separation from longtime manager Scooter Braun, who had been guiding her career since the debut of her first album a decade ago, with a brief hiatus in 2017. While representatives for Grande, Creed, and Braun have refrained from commenting, Billboard was the first to report this significant development.

Grande's decision to join Good World Management places her among an impressive roster of artists, including Demi Lovato, Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Orville Peck, Mark Ronson, and Normani.

Notably, Brandon Creed, formerly associated with managing Bruno Mars and Lizzo, embarked on this venture after parting ways with Irving and Jeffrey Azoff's Full Stop Management last summer. Good World Management was launched in July, marking a new chapter for Creed in artist representation.

With Grande actively engaged in her first major film role for Universal's adaptation of Wicked, scheduled for a November 2024 release, it appears her career is taking exciting turns.

Despite a relative hiatus since her Positions album in fall 2020, Grande's return to the studio, as showcased on her Instagram, hints at upcoming musical endeavors. The singer seems poised for a creative resurgence now that her management situation is settled.

Sources disclosed to Variety in August that Grande received numerous management inquiries after parting ways with Braun. Taking time to carefully consider her next steps, the artist aimed to navigate the legal aspects of the separation.