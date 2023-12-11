LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Kylie Jenner sneaks into Wonka's LA premiere to support beau Timothée Chalamet alongside Kris Jenner

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Dec 11, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
main img

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner spotted at Timothée Chalamet-starrer Wonka's LA premiere Photograph:(Instagram)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Photos of Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner discreetly entering Wonka's LA premiere have gone viral on social media. Take a look!

Kylie Jenner, the 26-year-old mogul behind Kylie Cosmetics, was seen sneaking into the premiere of Timothée Chalamet's latest film, Wonka, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, according to reports and viral social media posts.

Some images that are doing rounds on social media show the duo discreetly entering the theatre after the opening credits. Since it is a big night for Chalamet, Jenner's presence at the event doesn't come as a surprise to their fans. However, it's still being speculated why The Kardashians star decided to enter the event discreetly.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in April, with TMZ capturing Jenner's Range Rover in Chalamet's driveway. Confirming their relationship with a passionate kiss at Beyoncé's Renaissance concert in September, the duo made their first official public appearance together.

trending now

Meanwhile, some sources recently revealed to PEOPLE that Jenner is "incredibly happy" with Chalamet, officially labelling him as "her boyfriend." The insider emphasized their mutual support, stating, "He is very supportive of her career, and she of his. They both try to attend important events for each other." The source added that Chalamet is "very good for Kylie," and that he brings contentment, relaxation, and focus to her life.

Chalamet, 27, stars as the titular candymaker in Wonka, a prequel to Roald Dahl's iconic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The film, directed by Paul King, features singing and dancing and has been praised by Chalamet's mother, Nicole Flender, who declared it her "favourite movie" among her son's works.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Chalamet shared his excitement about the family-friendly film, expressing, "This was so fun to work on. This was unlike anything I've ever worked on, I think." The actor, known for his diverse roles, added, "I come from a musical-theater family, and this is more in line with the kind of movie I would've thought I'd be doing 10 years ago if I was lucky enough to work at all."

Kirtika Katira

Meet Kirtika Katira, the multifaceted sub-editor at WION who seamlessly navigates the worlds of entertainment, fashion, beauty, and fitness. With an eagle eye for trends, she fearlessly dives into the ever-changing realms of style and aesthetics. As a self-professed fitness aficionado, she wholeheartedly embraces a holistic approach to life. Brace yourself as you join her on an enlightening journey as she effortlessly blends her passions into captivating stories that inspire and empower readers.

RELATED

Sia opens up about body image struggles; talks about undergoing Liposuction

James Cameron reveals how they saved money while making most expensive film of its time, Titanic

The White Lotus actress Natasha Rothwell teases what to expect from season 3

Topics