Kylie Jenner sneaks into Wonka's LA premiere to support beau Timothée Chalamet alongside Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner, the 26-year-old mogul behind Kylie Cosmetics, was seen sneaking into the premiere of Timothée Chalamet's latest film, Wonka, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, according to reports and viral social media posts.

Some images that are doing rounds on social media show the duo discreetly entering the theatre after the opening credits. Since it is a big night for Chalamet, Jenner's presence at the event doesn't come as a surprise to their fans. However, it's still being speculated why The Kardashians star decided to enter the event discreetly.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in April, with TMZ capturing Jenner's Range Rover in Chalamet's driveway. Confirming their relationship with a passionate kiss at Beyoncé's Renaissance concert in September, the duo made their first official public appearance together.

Meanwhile, some sources recently revealed to PEOPLE that Jenner is "incredibly happy" with Chalamet, officially labelling him as "her boyfriend." The insider emphasized their mutual support, stating, "He is very supportive of her career, and she of his. They both try to attend important events for each other." The source added that Chalamet is "very good for Kylie," and that he brings contentment, relaxation, and focus to her life.

Chalamet, 27, stars as the titular candymaker in Wonka, a prequel to Roald Dahl's iconic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The film, directed by Paul King, features singing and dancing and has been praised by Chalamet's mother, Nicole Flender, who declared it her "favourite movie" among her son's works.