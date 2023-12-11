LA Film Critics Association: The Zone of Interest named best picture of 2023
This year’s winners will be feted at the organization’s annual event on January 13, 2024.
The Los Angeles Film Critics Association came out with its list of winners for the year including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Performances, and more. The biggest award of the night, best picture was crowned on a film titled The Zone of Interest. Following close behind was Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer which came runner-up.
In performances, the Critics Association named The Zone of Interest star Sandra Hüller and Poor Things actress Emma Stone as the lead performances of the year. Rachel McAdams and Da’Vine Joy Randolph were awarded the best supporting performances prizes for Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret and The Holdovers, respectively.
The association previously announced that Agnieszka Holland will be honored at the in-person celebration with this year’s Career Achievement Award.
Check out the full list of winners here:
Best Picture: The Zone of Interest
Runner-Up: Oppenheimer
Best Director: Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Runner-Up: Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Leading Performances: Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest and Emma Stone, Poor Things
Runners-Up: Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers, and Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Supporting Performances: Rachel McAdams, Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Runners-Up: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon and Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Best Screenplay: Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Runner-Up: Samy Burch, May December
Best Cinematography: Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Runner-Up: Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon and Barbie
Best Editing: Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy of a Fall
Runner-Up: Jonathan Alberts, All of Us Strangers
Best Production Design: Winner: Sarah Greenwood, Barbie
Runner-Up: Shona Heath and James Price, Poor Things
Best Music/Score: Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Runner-Up: Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
Best Film Not in the English Language: Anatomy of a Fall
Runner-Up: Totem
Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film: Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros
Runner-Up: The Eternal Memory
Best Animation: The Boy and the Heron
Runner-Up: Robot Dreams
New Generation Award: Celine Song, Past Lives
Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Prize: Wang Bing’s Youth (Spring)
Career Achievement Award: Agnieszka Holland
The organisation was founded in 1975 and consists of critics working in Los Angeles at print and electronic media organisations like daily and weekly newspapers, magazines, and online general-interest publications.
This year’s winners will be feted at the organisation’s annual event on January 13, 2024.