LA Film Critics Association: The Zone of Interest named best picture of 2023

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association came out with its list of winners for the year including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Performances, and more. The biggest award of the night, best picture was crowned on a film titled The Zone of Interest. Following close behind was Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer which came runner-up.

In performances, the Critics Association named The Zone of Interest star Sandra Hüller and Poor Things actress Emma Stone as the lead performances of the year. Rachel McAdams and Da’Vine Joy Randolph were awarded the best supporting performances prizes for Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret and The Holdovers, respectively.

The association previously announced that Agnieszka Holland will be honored at the in-person celebration with this year’s Career Achievement Award.

Check out the full list of winners here:

Best Picture: The Zone of Interest

Runner-Up: Oppenheimer

Best Director: Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Runner-Up: Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Leading Performances: Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest and Emma Stone, Poor Things

Runners-Up: Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers, and Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Supporting Performances: Rachel McAdams, Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Runners-Up: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon and Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Best Screenplay: Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Runner-Up: Samy Burch, May December

Best Cinematography: Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Runner-Up: Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon and Barbie

Best Editing: Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy of a Fall

Runner-Up: Jonathan Alberts, All of Us Strangers

Best Production Design: Winner: Sarah Greenwood, Barbie

Runner-Up: Shona Heath and James Price, Poor Things

Best Music/Score: Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Runner-Up: Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

Best Film Not in the English Language: Anatomy of a Fall

Runner-Up: Totem

Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film: Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros

Runner-Up: The Eternal Memory

Best Animation: The Boy and the Heron

Runner-Up: Robot Dreams

New Generation Award: Celine Song, Past Lives

Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Prize: Wang Bing’s Youth (Spring)

Career Achievement Award: Agnieszka Holland

The organisation was founded in 1975 and consists of critics working in Los Angeles at print and electronic media organisations like daily and weekly newspapers, magazines, and online general-interest publications.