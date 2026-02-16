/Stranger Things stars reunite for co-actor Maya Hawke's wedding to singer Christian Lee Hutson | See pics

Stranger Things fame Maya Hawke has recently tied the knot with musician Christian Lee Hutson in an intimate ceremony in New York City on Valentine's Day. The private ceremony was attended by close friends and family as the couple exchanged vows on February 14 after their four-year relationship.

As per reports, the wedding happened at St. George’s Episcopal Church and had a star-studded guest list but was kept low-key. Alongside the actress's famous parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, several of Stranger Things stars, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery, also attended the ceremony.

Maya Hawke chose a white wedding gown paired with an oversized feathery winter coat for her big day, while Hutson complemented her look in a traditional black tuxedo. The bride's mother, Thurman, was seen in a light blue gown, and Ethan Hawke attended the event in all-black attire.

After the wedding ceremony, a reception was reportedly held at The Players, a private members’ club in Manhattan.

The rumours about the duo's romance first began in 2023 when Hawke and Hutson were spotted together in New York. They kept their relationship mostly private until Hutson confirmed their engagement during a 2025 interview.

Maya Hawke is the eldest child of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, who were married from 1998 to 2005, and her surprise Valentine’s Day wedding has delighted the Stranger Things fans.

