/The best of Hawkins! Stranger Things highest-rated episodes, ranked by IMDb

Created by The Duffer Brother, Stranger Things has come to end with an emotional final episode that had the gang winning, and Vecna being killed. As the show wraps, here we take a look at Stranger Things’ highest-rated episodes.
More than just a sci-fi thriller, Netflix’s Stranger Things is an emotional journey that has gripped viewers for over a decade with its thrilling storytelling. After five seasons, the show has wrapped up its run, and looking back, here we revisit some of the most unforgettable episodes that are worth rewatching again and again and have earned the highest IMDb ratings. Check out the list below.
IMDb Rating: 9.7
One of the most incredible episodes of the entire series, The Massacre at Hawkins Lab uncovers the horrifying past of Hawkins Lab and finally answers long-standing questions about Eleven and her connection to Vecna. The episode is packed with chilling flashbacks that reveal the truth behind Eleven’s trauma and explain why Vecna is targeting her. With shocking revelations and dark secrets being revealed, this episode redefines the mythology of Stranger Things.
IMDb Rating: 9.5
The Spy focuses on the growing chaos in Hawkins as Will’s connection to the Upside Down becomes increasingly dangerous. Through him, the Mind Flayer continues to spread terror across the town. The episode builds tension while setting the stage for the thrilling season finale, making it one of the most crucial chapters of Season 2.
IMDb Rating: 9.5
This one-hour-and-two-minute finale delivers a thrilling and unforgettable conclusion to Season 2. After being separated from her friends and meeting Kali, someone with powers similar to her own, Eleven, with dark kohl eyes and completely new look, finally reunites with her group in Hawkins. Using her special powers, she shuts down the main gate inside the Hawkins lab while the rest of the group fights the Mind Flayer. Every character plays an important role, and the emotional Snow Ball dance gives a smooth and happy ending .
IMDb Rating: 9.4
This episode features some of the most breathtaking visuals of the entire series, along with shocking twists that left viewers completely gripped. The kids discover that Billy Hargrove has been possessed by the Mind Flayer and trap him inside a sauna to test their theory. Meanwhile, Nancy and Jonathan investigate Doris Driscoll, another victim under the Mind Flayer’s control. The episode has one of the most gripping visuals and sequences.
IMDb Rating: 9.4
One of the most emotionally powerful episodes of Stranger Things, Dear Billy relies on drama and emotional depth than supernatural action, until Vecna targets Max. Realising she is next, Max tells her friends about what is happening to her. At the same time, Nancy Wheeler and Robin Buckley track down Victor Creel and uncover the dark history of his son, Henry Creel, the Vecna.
The episode has one of the most iconic and haunting moments in Stranger Things history, especially how Max’s attempt to escape Vecna through music, and she raises in air.