/The best of Hawkins! Stranger Things highest-rated episodes, ranked by IMDb

IMDb Rating: 9.4



One of the most emotionally powerful episodes of Stranger Things, Dear Billy relies on drama and emotional depth than supernatural action, until Vecna targets Max. Realising she is next, Max tells her friends about what is happening to her. At the same time, Nancy Wheeler and Robin Buckley track down Victor Creel and uncover the dark history of his son, Henry Creel, the Vecna.

The episode has one of the most iconic and haunting moments in Stranger Things history, especially how Max’s attempt to escape Vecna through music, and she raises in air.