/Steven Spielberg opens up about being turned down for James Bond movie: 'Was never explained why...'

Steven Spielberg is one of the renowned filmmakers in the Hollywood industry with several blockbusters, including Jaws, Jurassic Park, Raiders of the Lost Ark and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, among others. However, the veteran filmmaker recently revealed that he was constantly turned down to direct a James Bond film and still has regrets over it.
Steven Speilberg on being rejected to direct a James Bond film
Speaking on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, in a response to a fan question on his Disclosure Day
press tour, Steven Spielberg said James Bond producer Albert 'Cubby' Broccoli ignored his repeated requests. He stated. "I have regrets that they didn't approach me for a Bond film."
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"I approached Cubby Broccoli after Jaws was a big hit. I'd always wanted to make a James Bond film from day I saw Dr No. So I called Cubby after Jaws and volunteered. I said, If you need a director, I would love to direct one. And he said, no and he moved on", Speilberg continued.
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However, after the release of the 1977 sc-fi thriller Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Steven Speilberg met the late producer once again and was asked to sample the film's five-note music sequence for the Bond film Moonraker. With this Speilberg try to take part in the franchise and said to the producer, I said I'll make you a deal. I'll give you a permission to use the five notes if you let me direct a Bond film. And he said, No. But I gave him the five notes anyway. So, they constantly turned me down. He never explained why he wasn't letting me into the Bond family."
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All about Steven Speilberg's upcoming film Disclosure Day
The sci-fi film is directed and produced by Steven Spielberg from a screenplay by David Koepp, which is based on a story by the veteran filmmaker. The upcoming thriller will feature Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, among others.
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The visual effects were developed by Digital Domain, Storm Studios, and Wētā FX, overseen by production visual effects supervisors Matthew E. Butler and Joel Behrens, and production visual effects producer Lauren Ritchie. It is scheduled to release in cinemas in India and the US on June 12. Disclosure Day premiered at Le Grand Rex in Paris on June 2 and was released in the UK on June 10.