/'US will regret it': Iran warns of disproportionate response as Washington expands strikes

Iran has warned that its response to the latest US military strikes will go beyond a proportional retaliation, with a senior official saying Washington would be made to "regret" its actions as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Tuesday (July 14) that Iran's retaliation would not mirror the scale of the US attacks but would instead inflict consequences that would leave the United States regretting its actions.

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"Iran's response to US aggression will not be proportional; rather, it will make them regret it," Gharibabadi said in remarks published by Iran's official media on X. The warning came hours after the US military announced another round of strikes against Iranian targets.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces began an additional wave of attacks at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, targeting capabilities it claimed had been used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The strikes are taking place as American forces prepare to resume the naval blockade against Iranian ports and coastal areas," CENTCOM said, adding that the blockade would take effect at 4 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Iran's military leadership also struck a defiant tone.

Ali Ozmaei, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, vowed revenge for the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior officials, saying those responsible would face retaliation. "Mr. Martyr of Iran, we pledge to take revenge for your pure blood and the blood of all the martyrs from the criminal and disgraced killers," Ozmaei wrote in a post on X.