/Dhamaal 4 vs Welcome To The Jungle box office: Which multi-starrer comedy had the bigger opening weekend?

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 was released on July 10 and has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark globally within four days of its release. Directed by Indra Kumar, the comedy entertainer enjoyed a strong opening weekend before collections dipped on Monday. But do you know, the latest release surpassed Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle opening weekend collection?

Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 4

As per Sacnilk, the film collected ₹8.75 crore net in India on its first Monday from 10,598 shows. With that, India's net collection has reached ₹73.75 crore, while India's gross stands at ₹88.33 crore. Coming to overseas earnings, it reportedly grossed ₹1.50 crore internationally on Day 4, taking its overseas total to ₹14.50 crore.

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Combined with its domestic gross, the film's worldwide collection has reached ₹102.83 crore. On Day 1, Dhamaal 4 earned ₹14 crore, followed by ₹22.50 crore on Saturday, and ₹28.50 crore on Sunday.

Dhamaal 4 vs Welcome To The Jungle opening weekend comparison

Ajay Devgn's film collected ₹65 crore net over its first three days, narrowly surpassing Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, which had reportedly earned ₹63.75 crore net in the same period.

The latest Dhamaal instalment also registered the best opening weekend in the franchise, surpassing Total Dhamaal (2019), which had reportedly collected ₹62.4 crore over its first weekend.

Welcome To The Jungle did better on the first Monday

Although Dhamaal 4 had a stronger opening weekend, Welcome To The Jungle saw a better weekday. Akshay Kumar's film earned ₹8.50 crore net on its first Monday, and by the end of Day 4, the Akshay Kumar-led comedy had accumulated ₹72.25 crore net in India and ₹86.53 crore gross domestically. Overseas, it added ₹3 crore on Monday, making its international total ₹19.95 crore and its worldwide gross ₹106.48 crore.

About Dhamaal 4

The fourth Instalment reunites Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi with Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta playing key roles.

About Welcome To The Jungle