/Disclosure Day teaser out: Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor star in Steven Spielberg's upcoming science-fiction

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg is all set to return with another science-fiction invasion: Disclosure Day. The makers have recently unveiled the teaser that has ignited excitement among fans.

About the teaser

Shared by Universal Pictures, the teaser showcases Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor in leading roles, and the film is based on Spielberg’s UFO-centric narratives. This project is his first directorial outing since The Fabelmans (2022).

The teaser begins with a question, "If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?" Then it moves to Blunt, who appears as a television weather presenter. It takes a turn when she begins to stammer and emit alien-like sounds.

Later in the teaser, Josh O’Connor is introduced, who declares "people have a right to know the truth" and looks for "full disclosure, to the whole world, all at once." It also features other eye-catching visuals like crop circles, unsettling behaviour in animals, and more.

About Disclosure Day

Disclosure Day features Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, Wyatt Russell, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, and Michael Gaston. It is produced by Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment banner, with Kristie Macosko Krieger, who is also serving as producer.

As per reports, the film was mostly shot in New Jersey. Several promotional billboards with the phrase "All will be disclosed-06.12.26" have already been seen in Times Square, Los Angeles, and other locations.