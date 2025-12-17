/Rob Reiner death: LA prosecutors have charged Nick Reiner with murder in parents' deaths

Following the arrest of Nick Reiner on December 14, 2025, Los Angeles prosecutors have charged him with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner's deaths at their Brentwood home.

Nick Reiner charged with murder

Nathan Hochman, Los Angeles County District Attorney, revealed on Tuesday that Rob Reiner's 32-year-old son faces two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance alleging multiple murders, and with a special allegation that a dangerous weapon, a knife, was used.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

If found guilty, he could get life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. As per Hochman, decisions are yet to be made whether prosecutors will seek capital punishment.

What happened to Rob Reiner

On Sunday afternoon, the renowned filmmaker Rob Reiner,78, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were found dead in their Los Angeles home after paramedics responded to a call around 3.30 pm local time. As per reports, the duo were stabbed, and autopsies are awaited to confirm the precise cause and time of death.

When was Nick Reiner arrested?

Later in the evening, after their bodies were found, Nick Reiner was taken into custody. As per reports, he was planned to be arraigned on Tuesday. However, his attorney, Alan Jackson, revealed that Reiner has yet to be medically cleared for transport to court. Later, the district attorney’s office informed that his arraignment would be scheduled for a later date.

During a news conference, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell said. "This case is heartbreaking and deeply personal, not only for the Reiner family and their loved ones, but for our entire city."

Hochman added that further details of whether the alleged murder weapon has been recovered would be addressed in court proceedings.

About Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner was a well-known actor and filmmaker who impressed fans with roles like Michael “Meathead” Stivic in All in the Family and created several successful films, including This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Misery, and A Few Good Men.

On the other hand, Michele Singer Reiner was an accomplished photographer, actress, and producer, and the founder of Reiner Light. The couple got married in 1989 and shared three children, Jake, Nick, and Romy.