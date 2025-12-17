/Does Nick Reiner walk free if Rob Reiner’s other children don't press charges?

Romy Reiner, who found the bodies and identified Nick as "dangerous," is a key witness.
In the United States legal system, particularly for felonies like murder, individuals do not “press charges” the government does. The transcript explicitly states that "DA Nathan Hochman... announce[d] that our office will be filing charges." The case is legally The People of the State of California vs. Nick Reiner, not The Reiner Family vs. Nick Reiner. The family are witnesses/victims, not the prosecutors.
Unlike a minor dispute or petty theft where a victim's cooperation is essential, a double homicide is considered an offence against society as a whole. Once the police (LAPD) and the District Attorney believe a crime has been committed, they have a legal duty to prosecute regardless of the surviving family's wishes. The state views the loss of Rob and Michele Reiner as a public safety issue, not a private family matter.
In cases of severe domestic violence and homicide, prosecutors typically adhere to strict "no-drop" policies. Even if Romy Reiner (Nick's sister) or Jake Reiner (his brother) begged the DA to stop, the office would almost certainly refuse. To drop charges on a "special circumstances" murder case due to family sentiment would be considered a dereliction of duty by the District Attorney.
The transcript highlights that the investigation is built on hard evidence, not just family hearsay. DA Hochman mentions the "robbery homicide division... working around the clock to gather the evidence." Because the prosecution has forensic evidence (the bodies, the bloody shower, the timeline), they do not strictly need the family's cooperation to win a conviction. They can convict Nick based on the physical facts alone.
The transcript notes that Nick is facing "special circumstances of multiple murders." This elevates the crime to a capital offence eligible for the death penalty or life without parole. Once a case reaches this level of severity, the legal machine moves forward automatically. The stakes are too high for personal forgiveness to interfere with the legal process.
While the family cannot stop the trial, they will play a crucial role. Romy Reiner, who found the bodies and identified Nick as "dangerous," is a key witness. If she refused to testify, the DA could legally subpoena her, forcing her to take the stand under threat of being held in contempt of court. She has no legal right to "opt out" of the truth-seeking process.
Ironically, if the family tried to intervene to "save" Nick, it might backfire. The DA’s job is to represent the victims (Rob and Michele) who can no longer speak for themselves. If the surviving children tried to protect the killer, the state would view them as compromised witnesses and would likely rely even more heavily on the cold, hard forensic evidence to ensure justice for the deceased parents.