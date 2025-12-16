/Year in Search 2025: Anora, Superman, A Minecraft Movie and other- Top 10 googled movies in the World this year

LOGIN
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 21:58 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 21:58 IST

2025 is approaching its end. Meanwhile, Google has released the list of the most searched movies in the world this year. From Anora to Final Destination, these movies have got the audience curious and secured a spot in the list. Here, take a look. 

1 / 11
(Photograph: X)

A new list has been released of the most Googled movies in the world this year. From Mikey Madison's Oscar-winning romantic comedy-drama Anora, the American fantasy adventure film A Minecraft Movie, to the action sci-fi superhero Superman, take a look at the top ten movies, which have captured everyone's attention and hooked their viewers.

Anora
2 / 11
(Photograph: X)

Anora

Where to watch: JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

Released in 2024, the movie got a lot of attention after it, surprisingly, won an Oscar for Best Picture in 2025. It stars Mikey Madison as Anora Mikheeva, who seeks a Cinderella escape and agrees to marry a wealthy young boy named Ivan "Vanya" Zakharov. But her desire to live a fairytale life was shattered when Vanya's powerful parents sent goons to abort the marriage.

Superman
3 / 11
(Photograph: X)

Superman

Where to watch: Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video

James Gunn's action sci-fi superhero movie features David Corenswet as Superman, who struggles to balance his alien Kryptonian past with his human upbringing. Seeing Superman's global attraction, Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult, plans a way to bring him down while taking back the trust the whole world has in him.

A Minecraft Movie
4 / 11
(Photograph: X)

A Minecraft Movie

Where to watch: JioHotstar

An American fun-loving adventurous movie centres on four misfit teens named Natalie (Emma Myers), Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen), Dawn (Danielle Brooks), and Garrett Garrison (Jason Momoa), who reside in Idaho. The twist in the plot comes when they accidentally pull into the cubic overworld. To find a way back home, they embark on a magical quest with a crafter named Steve, played by Jack Black.

Thunderbolts
5 / 11
(Photograph: X)

Thunderbolts

Where to watch: JioHotstar

A superhero film follows the lives of an unconventional team of antiheroes, including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell). Together they embark on a dangerous mission that forces them to confront the darkest secrets of their past.

Sinners
6 / 11
(Photograph: X)

Sinners

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

The movie revolves around twin brothers who are trying to surpass their problematic lives behind and decide to return to their Mississippi hometown to give a kick start to a new life again. But the dramatic twist comes when they get to know that a vast evil is waiting for their arrival.

Happy Gilmore 2
7 / 11
(Photograph: X)

Happy Gilmore 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Adam Sandler's sports comedy movie follows the character named Gilmore, an unlucky newly widowed man. After a decade of quitting golf, he decides to return to the field to fund his daughter's tuition and save traditional golf from a gimmicky new league.

Final Destination: Bloodlines
8 / 11
(Photograph: X)

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Critically acclaimed supernatural horror film that has introduced the world to horrific content. The prequel follows a college student named Stefani Reyes, played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana, who inherits a curse from her grandmother, Iris. The death starts hunting the family. Now, they must have to find a way for their survival.

Weapons
9 / 11
(Photograph: X)

Weapons

Where to watch: Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video

Zach Cregger's directorial mystery horror film highlights the story of a small town in Pennsylvania in which, except for the one boy named Alex, 17 children mysteriously vanish altogether at 2:17 am one night. People got scared after experiencing a bizarre incident and were left with questions.

28 Years Later
10 / 11
(Photograph: X)

28 Years Later

Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

This sequel continues the Rage Virus saga, which focuses on a new generation in post-apocalyptic Britain. It centers on the coming-of-age journey of young Spike, played by Alfie Williams, who tries to get medicine for his sick mother, Isla (Jodie Comer), from a community on Holy Island.

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning
11 / 11
(Photograph: X)

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

A power-packed thriller, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning stars Tom Cruise, along with Hayley Atwell and Ving Rhames. The final instalment focuses on the war between Ethan (Tom Cruise) and the IMF team in search of the AI Entity, which can ruin the mankind.

