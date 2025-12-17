/Is LAPD hiding something about Nick Reiner? 7 reason why Rob Reiner's case press conference felt off

In a strange pivot for a prosecution team announcing a double murder case, Hochman emphasised that "charges are not evidence." While legally accurate, stating this so prominently in a high-profile case felt defensive.
One of the most cryptic moments came when DA Nathan Hochman mentioned Nick Reiner was delayed from court due to "medical clearance." He offered zero elaboration. Was Nick injured during the arrest? Was he in a drug-induced psychosis? Or were there self-inflicted wounds? By refusing to specify why the suspect needed medical attention before facing a judge, the authorities created a dark void of information regarding Nick's physical and mental state immediately post-arrest.
DA Hochman spent a significant portion of his time warning the public against "rank speculation, rumor, or hearsay." This wasn't just a standard disclaimer; it sounded like damage control. With outlets like TMZ leaking details about a "bloody shower" and a "fight with Bill Hader," the DA’s defensive posture suggests that the leaks are accurate enough to damage their controlled narrative, leading them to aggressively try to silence non-official sources.
The DA described the crime as having an "intimate and often brutal nature," yet refused to provide a single detail beyond the use of a "knife." This vagueness is chilling. Usually, police might mention the number of wounds or the specific location of the attack to emphasise the heinousness. Their refusal to describe the scene suggests the reality inside that Brentwood home is far more horrific than the public has been led to believe, perhaps too dark for a standard press briefing.
The refusal to commit to the death penalty ("No decision at this point has been made") adds a layer of grim suspense. It leaves the ultimate fate of Nick Reiner in limbo. Is the DA hesitating because of Nick’s mental history? Or are they holding the threat of execution over him to force a plea deal and avoid a trial that would air the family’s darkest secrets in public?
By explicitly stating that "if it doesn't come from... the courtroom itself, then there's a good chance you are hearing misinformation," the LAPD is attempting to create a monopoly on the truth. This "gatekeeping" implies that the narrative currently circulating in the media (the drugs, the party, the hotel) might be missing a crucial, darker piece of the puzzle that only the police hold and they aren't sharing it.
The DA’s choice of words, calling it “most challenging and most heart-wrenching” hints at a motive or circumstance that goes beyond simple rage or drugs. It suggests a tragic complexity to the family dynamic that the police are privy to but are deliberately withholding. They aren't just hiding evidence; they seem to be hiding the story of why a son would slaughter the parents who tried to save him.