/Is LAPD hiding something about Nick Reiner? 7 reason why Rob Reiner's case press conference felt off

The DA described the crime as having an "intimate and often brutal nature," yet refused to provide a single detail beyond the use of a "knife." This vagueness is chilling. Usually, police might mention the number of wounds or the specific location of the attack to emphasise the heinousness. Their refusal to describe the scene suggests the reality inside that Brentwood home is far more horrific than the public has been led to believe, perhaps too dark for a standard press briefing.