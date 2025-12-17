Immediately following the murders, Nick Reiner fled the Brentwood property. Instead of staying at the scene or turning himself in, he traveled approximately 5 miles west to Santa Monica.
The timeline begins at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party, where the psychological unraveling of Nick Reiner was on public display. After a "tense" confrontation with Bill Hader and a "loud argument" with his father, Rob Reiner, the situation reached a breaking point. Rob and Michele Reiner left the party early, reportedly shaken by their son's erratic behaviour, unknowingly heading home to their final hours.
Sometime between the parents' return to their Brentwood home late Saturday and 4:00 AM Sunday, the tragedy occurred. According to TMZ, police report no signs of forced entry, consistent with Nick (who was living in the guest house) having access. During this dark window, Rob and Michele were brutally attacked and stabbed to death, ending the lives of the Hollywood icons.
Immediately following the murders, Nick Reiner fled the Brentwood property. Instead of staying at the scene or turning himself in, he traveled approximately 5 miles west to Santa Monica. This journey marks the beginning of his attempt to distance himself from the crime scene before the bodies could be discovered.
At 4:00 AM on Sunday, Nick walked into the Pierside Hotel. Surveillance and witness accounts suggest he appeared "tweaked out" but physically clean. This created a temporary confusion in the timeline, how could a man who just committed a bloody double homicide appear spotless in a hotel lobby?
The answer to the "clean suspect" mystery was found inside the hotel room. Nick allegedly used this stop specifically to wash the forensic evidence off his body. Housekeeping staff later found the shower "full of blood," confirming that he had washed the victims' blood down the drain immediately after checking in, explaining his clean appearance to the outside world.
The room revealed a suspect in a state of high paranoia. Nick had covered the windows with bed sheets to block any view from the street. Sometime on Sunday morning, after cleaning himself and transferring blood onto the bed linens, he fled the hotel without formally checking out, leaving the incriminating evidence behind.
While Nick was fleeing toward the USC area, the timeline at the Brentwood home reached its tragic conclusion. Around 3:30 PM, Romy Reiner (Nick’s sister) arrived at the main house and discovered her parents' bodies. Her 911 call set the manhunt in motion, eventually leading police to link the Brentwood crime scene with the blood-soaked hotel room Nick had abandoned hours earlier.
Upon arrival, hotel staff and witnesses noted that Nick appeared "tweaked out" and erratic, yet physically, he seemed unblemished. Reports emphasise that he had no visible blood on his hands, face, or clothing when he stood at the front desk, a detail that initially seemingly distanced him from the violent "throat-slitting" crime he is now accused of.