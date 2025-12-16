/Rob Reiner: Obamas were ‘expected’ to meet American film director and his wife on the night they were killed

Rob Reiner and his spouse, Michele, were reportedly murdered by their son on the same night they were expected to meet former US President Barack Obama and his wife. The couple was killed by their 32-year-old son in their residence in Los Angeles on December 14. During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday evening, Michelle Obama was asked how she was managing the news of her friends' homicides. “We were supposed to be seeing them that night — last night — and we got the news,” she told Kimmel.

She said that she and her husband were heartbroken after knowing the news. She added that Obamas shared a friendship for “many, many years".

“Let me just say this: Unlike some people, Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you would ever want to know,” the former First Lady said. Her remarks come as former President Trump blasted Reiner, saying that he was “deranged” and “tortured and struggling.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source



“They are not deranged or crazed. What they have always been are passionate people who — in a time when there’s not a lot of courage going on — they were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about. And they cared about their family," Michelle Obama said.