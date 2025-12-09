Google Preferred
  • /'The guy is racist and is proud of it': Piers Morgan grills Nick Fuentes for calling Indian-origin Usha Vance a 'J**t'

Gulshan Parveen
Published: Dec 09, 2025, 19:22 IST | Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 20:05 IST
Usha Vance (File) Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

In the nearly two-hour interview, Morgan confronted Fuentes about his controversial views on women and his personal life. 

The American political commentator, Nick Fuentes, after making racial slur at US Second Lady Usha Vance, defended himself on a podcast. He appeared on a Piers Morgan show and defended himself for making racist remarks against the Indian-origin wife of US VP JD Vance. Fuentes said in a podcast earlier for Usha, "Your guy is litteralky a fat, gay, race traitor that married a J***."

When Morgan asked him what the meaning of the word was and why he used it for Usha, the "influencer" laughed. “You called JD Vance’s wife a j**t. What does that mean?” The Fuentes replied, “It’s a slur for Indians.”

“Why would you use that?” Morgan asked, and Fuentes said, “Well... you want the honest answer.” At this point, the journalist said, “Cause you are a racist”, and the influencer burst out laughing, saying, “No, no.”

In the nearly two-hour interview, Morgan confronted Fuentes about his controversial views on women and his personal life. "Just to clear up one of the many theories about you, I've no idea what the answer is and you haven't got to answer, but are you actually attracted to women?" Morgan said.

"I am attracted to women… but I will say that women are very difficult to be around, so there's that,” Fuentes replied. He went on to express his opinions on women, saying they shouldn’t have the right to vote or they should stay at home.

Later on, Morgan posted on X, “The guy literally admitted he’s a racist. I didn’t have to ‘gotcha’ him - he’s proud of it. Maybe you should have asked him about his racism in between all your softballs?”

