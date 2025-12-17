/Is Warner Bros planning to reject Paramount's $108.4 billion hostile bid? Here's what new report says

Paramount and Netflix are engaged in a cold war to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, one of the world’s oldest studios and home to several iconic characters, movies, and television shows. After Paramount’s hostile bid worth $108.4 billion to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, it has now been learned that the studio is apparently not interested in the deal.

A full-blown bidding war erupted after Paramount made an all-cash offer to acquire the studio. This came after Netflix and Warner Bros. announced a historic $82.7 billion deal.

Is Warner Bros. planning to reject Paramount’s bid?

As the bidding war continues and curiosity grows over which company Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. will side with, Bloomberg has learned that the studio plans to reject Paramount Skydance Corp.’s hostile takeover bid due to concerns about financing and other terms.

It has also been learned that Warner Bros.’ board will urge shareholders to reject the tender offer. In contrast, regarding Netflix’s deal, the board reportedly views the existing agreement with the streaming giant as offering “greater value, certainty, and terms” as when compared to what Paramount has proposed.

Sources told Bloomberg that Warner Bros. is expected to file its response against Paramount's large cash offer as early as Wednesday. However, as of now no final decision has been made and the situation remains flued.

Paramount's bid to take over Warner Bros Discovery

On Dec 8, Paramount, one of the renowned studios, launched a hostile bid for Warner Bros.Discovery valued at $108 billion. This came two days after the historic deal between WBD and Netflix was announced on Dec 5.

Under this deal, they had offered to acquire all of the outstanding shares of WBD for $30 per share, in all cash. And has also proposed to acquire the entire Warner Bros. Discovery, including the TV networks with CNN, TBS, TNT, among others.

Elison family shares close ties with President Donald Trump, and this deal has been seen as a way to impress Trump. This might be also the reason why Warner Bros is hesitant to accept this deal as this takeover lead to a potential change in the editorial part of CNN, which Trump wants from the longest time.