LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘Game of Thrones to The Matrix’: 10 legendary universes Netflix will after Warner Bros takeover

‘Game of Thrones to The Matrix’: 10 legendary universes Netflix will after Warner Bros takeover

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Dec 05, 2025, 20:10 IST | Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 20:10 IST

Netflix is set to acquire Warner Bros., which means the platform will soon include major franchises such as Game of Thrones, DC Comics titles featuring Batman and Superman, the Harry Potter Wizarding World, The Matrix, and HBO prestige series like The Sopranos.

Game of Thrones
1 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Game of Thrones

Netflix has announced plans to acquire Game of Thrones, pending regulatory approval. The deal includes the complete series and expanded spin-offs for future development.

DC Comics Universe
2 / 10
(Photograph: X)

DC Comics Universe

Netflix acquisition will include the entire DC Comics includes DC Comics' entire character portfolio with Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. James Gunn's 2026 Superman film would transition to Netflix creative direction once approved.​

Harry Potter
3 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Harry Potter

The Harry Potter franchise, generating $7.7 billion in box-office revenue across eight films, will belong to Netflix. Netflix gains rights to all existing films, the Fantastic Beasts series, and development rights for new Harry Potter television series launching in 2027.

The Matrix
4 / 10
(Photograph: X)

The Matrix

Netflix's proposed acquisition includes The Matrix trilogy which generating $1.9 billion globally. Future sequels and projects once everything approved.

HBO Prestige Television
5 / 10
(Photograph: X)

HBO Prestige Television

The Sopranos, The Wire, Succession, and Deadwood are included in Netflix's proposed offer. These Emmy-winning series would transfer to Netflix production control upon approval.​

Friends
6 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Friends

Netflix’s proposed acquisition will also include Friends, which generates nearly $1 billion every year through syndication. The Big Bang Theory and several other classic sitcoms will also be part of the deal.

Classic Hollywood Library
7 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Classic Hollywood Library

Netflix's deal will include Casablanca, The Maltese Falcon, The Wizard of Oz, and MGM classics. The century-old Warner Bros. library is subject to regulatory clearance.​

HBO Max Originals
8 / 10
(Photograph: X)

HBO Max Originals

The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Euphoria, and HBO Max series are included in the proposed acquisition. Production facilities would integrate with Netflix upon approval.​

Burbank Studio Lot
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Burbank Studio Lot

Netflix to gain ownership of the legendary Burbank studio lot, one of Hollywood's most historically significant production facilities.

Deal
10 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Deal

Netflix has announced an (82.7 Billion (Enterprise Value) / - $72 Billion (Equity) offer to acquire Warner Bros. Pending regulatory approval. In future Next-generation storytelling may incorporate augmented reality, interactive narratives, and multi-platform experiences.​

Trending Photo

'Batman, Superman, Joker': 8 male superheroes Netflix might own after the Warner Bros takeover
10

'Batman, Superman, Joker': 8 male superheroes Netflix might own after the Warner Bros takeover

'OnlyFans Cassie': How Netflix could push Sydney Sweeney to new extremes after Warner Bros takeover
8

'OnlyFans Cassie': How Netflix could push Sydney Sweeney to new extremes after Warner Bros takeover

India's Year in Search 2025: Saiyaara, Kantara, Coolie and more- Top 10 most-Googled movies of the year
11

India's Year in Search 2025: Saiyaara, Kantara, Coolie and more- Top 10 most-Googled movies of the year

10 situations where the Su-57 could perform better than any 4th-gen jets
10

10 situations where the Su-57 could perform better than any 4th-gen jets

IndiGo flight chaos: Who is the owner of the airlines and what is his net worth?
7

IndiGo flight chaos: Who is the owner of the airlines and what is his net worth?