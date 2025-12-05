/‘Game of Thrones to The Matrix’: 10 legendary universes Netflix will after Warner Bros takeover

Netflix is set to acquire Warner Bros., which means the platform will soon include major franchises such as Game of Thrones, DC Comics titles featuring Batman and Superman, the Harry Potter Wizarding World, The Matrix, and HBO prestige series like The Sopranos.
Netflix has announced plans to acquire Game of Thrones, pending regulatory approval. The deal includes the complete series and expanded spin-offs for future development.
Netflix acquisition will include the entire DC Comics includes DC Comics' entire character portfolio with Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. James Gunn's 2026 Superman film would transition to Netflix creative direction once approved.
The Harry Potter franchise, generating $7.7 billion in box-office revenue across eight films, will belong to Netflix. Netflix gains rights to all existing films, the Fantastic Beasts series, and development rights for new Harry Potter television series launching in 2027.
Netflix's proposed acquisition includes The Matrix trilogy which generating $1.9 billion globally. Future sequels and projects once everything approved.
The Sopranos, The Wire, Succession, and Deadwood are included in Netflix's proposed offer. These Emmy-winning series would transfer to Netflix production control upon approval.
Netflix’s proposed acquisition will also include Friends, which generates nearly $1 billion every year through syndication. The Big Bang Theory and several other classic sitcoms will also be part of the deal.
Netflix's deal will include Casablanca, The Maltese Falcon, The Wizard of Oz, and MGM classics. The century-old Warner Bros. library is subject to regulatory clearance.
The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Euphoria, and HBO Max series are included in the proposed acquisition. Production facilities would integrate with Netflix upon approval.
Netflix to gain ownership of the legendary Burbank studio lot, one of Hollywood's most historically significant production facilities.
Netflix has announced an (82.7 Billion (Enterprise Value) / - $72 Billion (Equity) offer to acquire Warner Bros. Pending regulatory approval. In future Next-generation storytelling may incorporate augmented reality, interactive narratives, and multi-platform experiences.