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Report suggests Russian spy network in Japan fuels war against Ukraine

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 23:42 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 23:42 IST
A New York Times investigation alleges that Russia has turned Japan into a key hub for espionage, covert procurement, and the sourcing of critical technology for the Russia-Ukraine war.

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