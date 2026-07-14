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Report suggests Russian spy network in Japan fuels war against Ukraine
Report suggests Russian spy network in Japan fuels war against Ukraine
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jul 14, 2026, 23:42 IST
| Updated:
Jul 14, 2026, 23:42 IST
A New York Times investigation alleges that Russia has turned Japan into a key hub for espionage, covert procurement, and the sourcing of critical technology for the Russia-Ukraine war.
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