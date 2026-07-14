/iPhone 18 Pro launching in about 2 months: Expected India price, launch date, A20 Pro chip, battery and more

Apple's next flagship iPhone launch is now believed to be only a couple of months away, and leaks are beginning to paint a clearer picture of what to expect. According to reports from Bloomberg and supply chain sources, Apple could unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max during its annual September event, with September 8 or September 9 emerging as the most likely keynote dates. If Apple follows its usual schedule, sales could begin on September 18.

Unlike previous years, reports suggest Apple may reserve the September event for the Pro models and its first foldable iPhone, while the standard iPhone 18 lineup could arrive in early 2027.

Bigger battery and faster A20 Pro chip expected

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One of the biggest expected upgrades is battery life. Several reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature Apple's largest battery yet, with capacities ranging from around 5,400mAh to 5,500mAh depending on the model and market. The larger battery may also make the phone slightly thicker. Powering the new devices is expected to be Apple's A20 Pro processor, reportedly built using TSMC's 2nm manufacturing process. The new chip is expected to deliver faster performance, improved gaming, better power efficiency and stronger on-device AI capabilities.

Familiar design with camera improvements

If leaks are accurate, Apple is unlikely to introduce a dramatic redesign this year.

The flat-sided design and triple-camera layout are expected to remain, although the rear camera module could become slightly larger. Reports also suggest Apple may reduce the two-tone appearance on the back, giving the phone a cleaner look. The display sizes are expected to stay at 6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max. Several leaks also point to a smaller Dynamic Island, with Apple reportedly moving more Face ID components beneath the display. Camera upgrades could include a variable-aperture main camera, a brighter telephoto lens, a new stacked image sensor and an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera.

AI, connectivity and pricing

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to launch with iOS 27 and the next generation of Apple Intelligence features, including a more capable Siri powered by on-device AI.