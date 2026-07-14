/iPhone 18 Pro launching in about 2 months: Expected India price, launch date, A20 Pro chip, battery and more

Apple's next flagship iPhone launch is now believed to be only a couple of months away, and leaks are beginning to paint a clearer picture of what to expect. According to reports from Bloomberg and supply chain sources, Apple could unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max during its annual September event, with September 8 or September 9 emerging as the most likely keynote dates. If Apple follows its usual schedule, sales could begin on September 18.
Unlike previous years, reports suggest Apple may reserve the September event for the Pro models and its first foldable iPhone, while the standard iPhone 18 lineup could arrive in early 2027.
Bigger battery and faster A20 Pro chip expected
One of the biggest expected upgrades is battery life. Several reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature Apple's largest battery yet, with capacities ranging from around 5,400mAh to 5,500mAh depending on the model and market. The larger battery may also make the phone slightly thicker. Powering the new devices is expected to be Apple's A20 Pro processor, reportedly built using TSMC's 2nm manufacturing process. The new chip is expected to deliver faster performance, improved gaming, better power efficiency and stronger on-device AI capabilities.
Familiar design with camera improvements
If leaks are accurate, Apple is unlikely to introduce a dramatic redesign this year.
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The flat-sided design and triple-camera layout are expected to remain, although the rear camera module could become slightly larger. Reports also suggest Apple may reduce the two-tone appearance on the back, giving the phone a cleaner look. The display sizes are expected to stay at 6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max. Several leaks also point to a smaller Dynamic Island, with Apple reportedly moving more Face ID components beneath the display. Camera upgrades could include a variable-aperture main camera, a brighter telephoto lens, a new stacked image sensor and an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera.
AI, connectivity and pricing
The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to launch with iOS 27 and the next generation of Apple Intelligence features, including a more capable Siri powered by on-device AI.
Apple is also tipped to introduce its C2 modem, offering improved power efficiency and faster wireless performance. Expanded satellite communication features are also expected. Pricing could become one of the biggest talking points. Analysts believe higher manufacturing costs, including the move to 2nm chips, more expensive memory and upgraded camera hardware, could push prices higher. Some reports suggest certain models may cost up to $200 more than their predecessors, although Apple has not confirmed any pricing. As always, these details remain based on leaks and supply chain reports. Apple is expected to reveal the official specifications during its September keynote.