/Emily Blunt reveals why she refused to use AI for filming Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day

Emily Blunt has recently opened up about her reservations regarding artificial intelligence and revealed that she intentionally chose not to use it for filming some important scenes in Steven Spielberg's upcoming science-fiction drama Disclosure Day.

Emily Blunt on AI

The actress, during her latest appearance on Hot Ones, discussed one of the film's most challenging scenes. In Disclosure Day, Blunt plays Margaret Fairchild, a television meteorologist whose life takes a turn after an encounter with a mysterious force. In one of the key sequences, her character gradually loses control and communicates in an unfamiliar, otherworldly language during a live broadcast.

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Addressing the scene, she said, "It's a four-minute oner that we shot that leads up to that moment where she's gradually sort of disintegrating. There are various ways you could do it. You could go the AI route, which I'm a bit terrified of. I thought I could make some really strange sounds."

According to Blunt, the recordings were captured using strategically placed microphones before being refined during post-production. "The sound designer went away and created that weird sound," she added.

It is scary

This is not the first time the actor has expressed concern about the rise of AI in the entertainment industry. In a previous discussion with Variety about its growing use, Blunt said, "Good Lord, we're screwed. That is really, really scary. Come on, agencies, don't do that. Please stop. Please stop taking away our human connection."

About Disclosure Day

With Disclosure Day, Spielberg marks a return to the science-fiction genre. The story revolves around a world-changing revelation about extraterrestrial life and explores how humanity reacts when confronted with undeniable proof.

The cast also features Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, Wyatt Russell and Henry Lloyd-Hughes in key roles.