Happy Birthday, Emily Blunt: Oppenheimer to The Devil Wears Prada- 6 best performances of the actress

Emily Blunt turned 43 on February 23. Portraying her versatile performances through various strong and complex characters, the actress has built a remarkable career that still holds a special place in the hearts of millions.
Emily Blunt is a British actress known for her versatility and irresistible charm. From her breakthrough in The Devil Wears Prada to intense roles in A Quiet Place and Oppenheimer, Blunt has consistently delivered powerful performances. This earned her numerous awards and accolades, including a Golden Globe as well as nominations for an Academy Award and four British Academy Film Awards.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and ZEE5
Christopher Nolan's theoretical physicist thriller features Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer alongside Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer. It explores the life of an American scientist, J Robert Oppenheimer, and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
In the horror sci-fi, the actress plays Evelyn Abbott. The movie revolves around the Abbott family fighting for survival in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by blind, armoured alien creatures with hypersensitive hearing. To avoid being hunted, they must live in complete silence, using American Sign Language.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Emily Blunt plays Rita Vrataski, along with Tom Cruise as Major William Cage. Both are forced into a suicide mission against invading aliens. Upon dying, Cage absorbs an Alpha Mimic's blood, triggering a time loop that forces him to relive the same day, which involves dying and waking up repeatedly.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Blunt plays Emily Charlton in David Frankel's directorial. It follows Andrea Sachs, a naive journalism graduate who takes a job as a junior assistant to Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of Runway magazine. Andy navigates a high-pressure, toxic fashion world, transforming her style and neglecting her personal life to meet impossible demands.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The Golden Globe winner acts as Kate Macer in the crime action thriller. The movie focuses on an idealistic FBI agent, Kate, who is recruited into a shady, black-ops task force to fight the war on drugs at the U.S.-Mexico border. It also stars Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin, Daniel Kaluuya, Victor Garber, Jon Bernthal, and Jeffrey Donovan.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
It stars Emily Blunt as Cornelia Locke and Chaske Spencer as Sgt Eli Whipp, a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout. The Western miniseries follows Locke, an aristocratic Englishwoman, travelling to the 1890 American West to avenge her son's death. She teams up with Eli Whipp, navigating a violent landscape and discovering a shared yet traumatic past.