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Should you wait for the iPhone 18 Pro? Here's what leaks suggest

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 15:13 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 15:13 IST

The iPhone 18 Pro, expected in September 2026, aims to redefine smartphones. Leaks point to a 2nm A20 Pro chip, a 48MP variable aperture camera, 12GB of RAM, and a custom C2 modem. These upgrades could push the starting price to USD 1,299.

A September 2026 Debut
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A September 2026 Debut

Apple is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro lineup on September 8 or 9, 2026. While standard models might be delayed to 2027, the Pro versions will arrive on schedule to redefine the premium smartphone market.

The 2nm Silicon Powerhouse
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The 2nm Silicon Powerhouse

The device will debut the A20 Pro chipset, built on TSMC's revolutionary 2-nanometre manufacturing process. This microscopic architecture promises a 15 per cent performance boost and up to 30 per cent better power efficiency.

A True Variable Aperture
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A True Variable Aperture

Photography takes a massive leap with a rumoured 48-megapixel variable aperture main camera. According to supply chain reports, physical blades will adjust between roughly f/1.4 and f/2.8 to hand real hardware-level control over light and background blur.

Supercharged for AI
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Supercharged for AI

To handle demanding on-device Apple Intelligence tasks, the Pro models will pack a massive 12GB of RAM. The A20 Pro will also utilise Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module packaging to integrate memory directly alongside the processor.

Shrinking the Dynamic Island
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Shrinking the Dynamic Island

Apple is actively working to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island by shifting critical Face ID components beneath the display. This design evolution grants users a significantly more immersive screen without sacrificing security.

Satellite Internet Access
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Satellite Internet Access

The iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to abandon Qualcomm in favour of Apple's proprietary C2 modem. This next-generation connectivity chip will reportedly support advanced satellite communications, potentially allowing internet access when 5G networks fail.

Massive Battery Upgrades
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Massive Battery Upgrades

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a colossal 5,567 mAh battery. Due to these expensive hardware additions, analysts estimate the base Pro model could start around USD 1,299, or approximately Rs 1,49,900 in India.

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