/Should you wait for the iPhone 18 Pro? Here's what leaks suggest

The iPhone 18 Pro, expected in September 2026, aims to redefine smartphones. Leaks point to a 2nm A20 Pro chip, a 48MP variable aperture camera, 12GB of RAM, and a custom C2 modem. These upgrades could push the starting price to USD 1,299.
Apple is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro lineup on September 8 or 9, 2026. While standard models might be delayed to 2027, the Pro versions will arrive on schedule to redefine the premium smartphone market.
The device will debut the A20 Pro chipset, built on TSMC's revolutionary 2-nanometre manufacturing process. This microscopic architecture promises a 15 per cent performance boost and up to 30 per cent better power efficiency.
Photography takes a massive leap with a rumoured 48-megapixel variable aperture main camera. According to supply chain reports, physical blades will adjust between roughly f/1.4 and f/2.8 to hand real hardware-level control over light and background blur.
To handle demanding on-device Apple Intelligence tasks, the Pro models will pack a massive 12GB of RAM. The A20 Pro will also utilise Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module packaging to integrate memory directly alongside the processor.
Apple is actively working to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island by shifting critical Face ID components beneath the display. This design evolution grants users a significantly more immersive screen without sacrificing security.
The iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to abandon Qualcomm in favour of Apple's proprietary C2 modem. This next-generation connectivity chip will reportedly support advanced satellite communications, potentially allowing internet access when 5G networks fail.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a colossal 5,567 mAh battery. Due to these expensive hardware additions, analysts estimate the base Pro model could start around USD 1,299, or approximately Rs 1,49,900 in India.