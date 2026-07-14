/iPhone 18 Pro could introduce a feature no iPhone has ever had

The iPhone 18 Pro, expected on September 8, 2026, will introduce a revolutionary variable aperture camera. Powered by a 2nm A20 Pro chip, 12GB of RAM, and a custom C2 modem for satellite internet, this device marks a major leap in mobile tech.
Apple is expected to unveil the highly anticipated iPhone 18 Pro lineup around September 8, 2026. While retaining its familiar flat-edged titanium design, the device promises radical internal upgrades that could redefine the premium smartphone market.
For the first time in iPhone history, the 18 Pro will reportedly feature a mechanical variable aperture main camera. According to supply chain leaks, this DSLR-like mechanism will physically adjust between f/1.4 and f/2.4 to organically control light intake and depth of field.
Under the hood, the device will debut the revolutionary A20 Pro chipset, built on TSMC's cutting-edge 2-nanometre manufacturing process. This microscopic architecture is tipped to deliver a 15 per cent performance boost and 30 per cent better power efficiency than its predecessor.
Apple is actively working to shrink the Dynamic Island by shifting critical Face ID sensors beneath the display. This design evolution will significantly reduce the pill-shaped cutout, granting users a more immersive and unobstructed screen experience.
To handle demanding on-device artificial intelligence tasks, the Pro models will pack a massive 12GB of RAM. The new A20 Pro chip will reportedly utilise Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module packaging, integrating memory directly alongside the processor for unparalleled multitasking speed.
Apple is tipped to abandon third-party suppliers, introducing its proprietary C2 modem inside the iPhone 18 Pro. This next-generation connectivity chip will support NR-NTN, potentially allowing full internet access and app functionality via satellite when standard 5G networks fail.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a colossal 5,500 mAh battery alongside a heavy-duty stainless steel vapour chamber cooling system. Due to these expensive hardware additions, industry analysts expect the base Pro model to start at around Rs 1,39,900 in India.