Taylor Swift search re-enabled after it was taken down by X over deepfake porno images
In a statement, X said, “Search has been re-enabled and we will continue to be vigilant for any attempt to spread this content and will remove it if we find it.”
Now when you search for Taylor Swift, you will not be met with a blank page on X platform. The social media platform had disabled searches for Taylor Swift after the pop star became a victim of deepfake pornography over the past weekend. Explicit images of Taylor Swift popped up on the platform as you searched for her. As a result, X and other platforms where this cyber attack took place, had disabled all searches for her.
The platforms have also wiped all results for “Taylor Swift nude” or “Taylor Swift AI.”
Search results for her were re-enabled after social media users and politicians in the US weighed in on the controversy and urged Congress to “take legislative action". Growing calls for change in law as Taylor Swift gets embroiled in deepfake pornographic images
The images although taken down now, were viewed more than 22 million times before any action was taken.
On the same, SAG-AFTRA issued a statement, noting that they “are upsetting, harmful, and deeply concerning. The development and dissemination of fake images — especially those of a lewd nature — without someone’s consent must be made illegal. As a society, we have it in our power to control these technologies, but we must act now before it is too late. SAG-AFTRA continues to support legislation by Congressman Joe Morelle, the Preventing Deepfakes of Intimate Images Act, to make sure we stop exploitation of this nature from happening again. We support Taylor, and women everywhere who are the victims of this kind of theft of their privacy and right to autonomy.”