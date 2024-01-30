Taylor Swift search re-enabled after it was taken down by X over deepfake porno images

Now when you search for Taylor Swift, you will not be met with a blank page on X platform. The social media platform had disabled searches for Taylor Swift after the pop star became a victim of deepfake pornography over the past weekend. Explicit images of Taylor Swift popped up on the platform as you searched for her. As a result, X and other platforms where this cyber attack took place, had disabled all searches for her.

The platforms have also wiped all results for “Taylor Swift nude” or “Taylor Swift AI.”

In a statement, X said, “Search has been re-enabled and we will continue to be vigilant for any attempt to spread this content and will remove it if we find it.” The statement was published on The Hollywood Reporter website.

Search results for her were re-enabled after social media users and politicians in the US weighed in on the controversy and urged Congress to “take legislative action". Growing calls for change in law as Taylor Swift gets embroiled in deepfake pornographic images

The images although taken down now, were viewed more than 22 million times before any action was taken.